Demi Moore Looks AMAZING In A Bikini At 59!

Demi Moore is showing us how it’s DONE!

The G.I. Jane actress took to Instagram Sunday to reveal a shot of herself in a Barbie pink bikini and we can’t BELIEVE she’s 59! But don’t get it wrong… This Barbie is no blonde! Known for her brunette locks, she let them flow freely over her shoulders, which were covered up by a stylish, yellow button up that was left open to display her beach bod. To top off the look, the age-defying anomaly added some baller, black aviators to remind us just how cool she is as she posed on a yacht in some amazingly blue waters. Demi captioned the post:

“Soaking up summer.”

It sure looks like it!!

Related: Bruce Willis BEAMS In First Pics Following Aphasia Diagnosis & Retirement

The Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle actress’ daughter, Rumer Willis, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, jumped in the comments section to hype up her mom, writing:

“You’re such a hottie mama, my god”

Literally what we were all thinking! Even Elon Musk’s MOM, Maye Musk, had to stop by to say something, dropping some hearts in the comments. See the full post (below):

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s probably that Demi somehow just keeps looking better and better. But what are YOUR thoughts on the pic, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Images via Demi Moore/Instagram]