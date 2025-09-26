Jimmy Kimmel Won! Sinclair Will Resume Airing His Show!

Jimmy Kimmel will be back on more TVs next week!

Sinclair has announced Jimmy Kimmel Live! is no longer banned! In a statement posted to their website on Friday, the broadcaster, which owns nearly 40 ABC stations across the country, revealed:

“Sinclair today announced that it will end its preemption of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the show will return, this evening, on Sinclair’s ABC affiliates. Our objective throughout this process has been to ensure that programming remains accurate and engaging for the widest possible audience. We take seriously our responsibility as local broadcasters to provide programming that serves the interests of our communities, while also honoring our obligations to air national network programming.”

Wow! Now, Donald Trump can tune in live from Washington, D.C., since Sinclair owns that station!

Why’d they suddenly have a change of heart? Remember, after a six-day suspension, Jimmy returned to many screens on Tuesday night, and at the time, Sinclair wasn’t having it! So, what changed? They explained:

“Over the last week, we have received thoughtful feedback from viewers, advertisers, and community leaders representing a wide range of perspectives. We have also witnessed troubling acts of violence, including the despicable incident of a shooting at an ABC affiliate station in Sacramento. These events underscore why responsible broadcasting matters and why respectful dialogue between differing voices remains so important.”

The backlash must’ve been loud because this decision comes without getting that apology they demanded! Previously, they requested the comedian apologize for the comments he made about Charlie Kirk‘s death and to make a “meaningful” donation to Kirk’s family and his nonprofit Turning Point USA, among other things. So far as we know, none of that has happened!

Addressing conversations they’ve had with the network, Sinclair shared:

“In our ongoing and constructive discussions with ABC, Sinclair proposed measures to strengthen accountability, viewer feedback, and community dialogue, including a network-wide independent ombudsman. These proposals were suggested as collaborative efforts between the ABC affiliates and the ABC network. While ABC and Disney have not yet adopted these measures, and Sinclair respects their right to make those decisions under our network affiliate agreements, we believe such measures could strengthen trust and accountability.”

They also hit back at claims that the government influenced their decision:

“Our decision to preempt this program was independent of any government interaction or influence. Free speech provides broadcasters with the right to exercise judgment as to the content on their local stations. While we understand that not everyone will agree with our decisions about programming, it is simply inconsistent to champion free speech while demanding that broadcasters air specific content. As a company rooted in local stations, Sinclair remains committed to serving our communities with programming that reflects their priorities, earns their trust, and promotes constructive dialogue. We look forward to continuing to work with ABC to deliver content that serves a broad spectrum of our communities.”

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr previously implied that affiliate stations could be at risk of losing their broadcast license over Kimmel’s comments. Nexstar, another broadcasting company that took the show off the air, has yet to reinstate it.

Reactions?? Let us know (below)!

[Image via ABC/YouTube]