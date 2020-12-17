Joe Jonas Got Sophie Turner A Sweater Covered In Photos Of Nick's Ex Miley Cyrus!

It’s so nice to see the Jonas Brothers have such a good sense of humor about their past. Otherwise this would be one hell of an awkward thing to wear come family gathering time this Christmas!

On Tuesday Sophie Turner shouted out her “hubbs of the year” Joe Jonas while showing off her early present: a sweater covered in photos of Miley Cyrus!

It may say “Hannah Montana,” but that sweater clearly celebrates all eras of Miley.

Which could have been a weird thing to wear around the in-laws!

Related: Miley’s Former BFF Claps Back Over Being Shamed In Bong Post

As you no doubt recall, Joe’s little brother Nick Jonas actually dated Miley for two years; in fact, according to the brothers’ testimonials in the Chasing Happiness documentary last year, Miley was Nick’s first love! Awww!

Miley later wrote about the devastating breakup in her memoir Miles To Go:

“Prince Charming and I broke up on December 19, 2007. The hardest day ever. My life felt like it had ground to a halt, but the rest of the world kept right on rolling. I was on tour. People were counting on me, but my head — no, my heart — was dizzy.”

Thankfully that’s all ancient history, and no one is weird about it.

Nick is a married man these days, and his wife Priyanka Chopra is “Jonas Sisters” with Sophie. And no one is worried about a sweater covered in photos of his famous ex.

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN/Instar.]