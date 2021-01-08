Shocking Evidence Revealed! Did Amber Heard KEEP That $7 Million She Said Was Going To Charity?!

No, the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is nowhere close to over.

Back in November, Johnny lost the libel case he filed against UK newspaper The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater” in an op-ed headline, and many treated the verdict as some kind of clear resolution of the years-long he said/she said fight between the exes. Heck, he was fired from his role in the next installment of Fantastic Beasts franchise — and he was basically playing magical Hitler. If you’re too problematic for that, your career is DONE.

However, there’s still a damning amount of evidence against Amber — witness statements, inconsistencies, and of course her own leaked audio in which she admits beating her ex-husband and even taunts him that no one will believe him.

And Johnny and his legal team clearly intend to add to it. The next log in the fire? It’s a big one.

So remember back when the couple first split, and Amber’s domestic violence petition and the divorce settlement combined for a payday of $7 million? The Magic Mike XXL actress made it clear to the press she was not in it for the money, and to prove it she would give that entire wad to charity. She stated at the time:

“As reported in the media, the amount received in the divorce was $7 million and $7 million is being donated. This is over and above any funds that I have given away in the past and will continue to give away in the future. The donation will be divided equally between the ACLU, with a particular focus on helping defend battered women, and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, where I have worked as a volunteer for the past 10 years.”

Well, it seems now she never put her money where her mouth was.

Apparently Johnny’s team have been trying for a year to figure out if his ex — whom they’ve been trying to paint as a pathological liar, mind you — was true to her word and really donated all that cash. The ACLU has refused to cooperate with any subpoenas — and considering how much collective legal experience that group has, it may remain impenetrable. But the Children’s Hospital? Well, it appears they’ve been trying to figure out where that money is all this time, too!

According to legal documents obtained by Johnny’s team — and then DailyMail.com — it looks like the kids have only gotten a single $100,000 installment. And that was in August 2016, just after Amber’s generous public statement. In a letter which accompanied the money, the future Aquaman star’s CPAs wrote:

“This donation is being made in accordance with Ms Heard’s pledged gift of $3,500,000 to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Foundation. This check represents the first of multiple scheduled installments to honor the full amount of Ms. Heard’s $3,500,000 pledged gift.”

Man, see how they said the amount of the pledge TWICE!

But it looks like that was the last they ever heard from Amber. Even for an organization as large as they are, $3.5 million is a huge chunk of change, so it’s no surprise they followed up on it. In a letter written by the Children’s Hospital to Amber in June 2019, nearly three years later, the Associate Senior VP writes:

“I am following up on the correspondence that Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Foundation received on August 26, 2016, which CHLA was notified by Edward White, Edward White & Company, that a $3.5 million pledged gift had been made in your honor. In the correspondence, see enclosure, it states, ‘the first of multiple scheduled installments to honor the full amount of Ms. Heard’s $3,500,000 pledged gift’. Since the first installment, CHLA has not received further installments.“

Not a single other payment? So out of $7 mil she only donated $100k?? Yeesh.

Innerestingly, that $100k check was signed by Johnny Depp — who offered at the time to send the entire sum directly to the charities in Amber’s name — an offer she and her legal team rejected.

The hospital’s letter continues rather directly:

“I am inquiring if you have knowledge if CHLA should expect further installment(s) on your behalf or if the pledge will not be fulfilled.”

Hey, when you’re fighting for sick kids, you gotta fight every inch, right?

Wow, that is one damning document! If you don’t think it has any bearing on the recent legal proceedings, there’s evidence to the contrary. The judge in the libel case wrote as part of his decision in The Sun‘s (and ultimately Amber’s) favor:

“Her donation of the $7 million to charity is hardly the act one would expect of a gold-digger.”

How about lying about that donation??

Per the outlet, Johnny’s legal team plans to use the new evidence as part of its effort to appeal the UK verdict — and it can’t hurt in his defamation case in the US.

Amber herself is probably not going to risk speaking out about this, but her attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, seemed to acknowledge the truth of the accusation that her client had not paid the money… yet. She said the pledge would be fulfilled “eventually.”

Bredehoft also blamed Johnny’s legal actions for the delay, saying her client unexpectedly had to use that money to fight in court against his “false accusations.”

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is this more victim blaming from Johnny Depp? Or just more evidence you can’t trust Amber Heard’s word? Let us know what’s up in the comments (below)!

