Johnny Depp Still Getting His FULL SALARY After Being Fired From Fantastic Beasts! WTF?!

Johnny Depp may be leaving the Potter-verse, but you better believe he’s leaving with a beast of a paycheck!

In case you missed it, Depp was fired from his role in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 after losing his libel lawsuit against The Sun for dubbing him a “wife-beater.” We guess Warner Bros decided the verdict was the deciding factor on whether the actor was viewed as an abuser by the general public?

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar nominee will receive his full eight-figure salary!

That’s at least $10 million.

Innerestingly, the outlet noted that Amber Heard‘s ex had only shot one scene since production in London began on September 20, but thanks to his “pay-or-play contract” he was able to snag his full salary, whether or not the film was made or recast. Also of note, Depp’s deal had no “morality clause” — a big deal if you think something awful might come out about you forcing a studio to get rid of you.

The legal system: it can be a blessing or a curse, depending on the week!

As we reported, the 57-year-old, whose portrayal of Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter spinoff has been controversial since his casting was announced, was the first to break the news of his firing in a statement on Instagram. Warner Bros confirmed Depp’s departure in their own statement, revealing that the role will be recast.

No doubt many will be frustrated that Depp gets to leave this magical production via a golden parachute, but we have a feeling this will be the last big paycheck he receives for a while.

