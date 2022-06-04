Here's How Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Are Feeling Days After Defamation Verdict

Now that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s defamation trial has come to an end, there is no doubt a whirlwind of emotions both parties must be feeling at this time.

And days after the jury found she defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean alum in her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post, sources have come forward to spill more insight into how the two are dealing with the aftermath. An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the 36-year-old actress “has been really distraught and upset” following the verdict and is just “trying to lay low and take care of herself.”

It also sounds like she has been surrounding herself with family. The source added that her sister, Whitney, has stuck by her side and offered her support over the past couple of days. Basically, Amber “feels really sad and overwhelmed” and that “it’s just a very difficult time in general.”

Related: The Washington Post Adds Editor’s Note To Amber Heard’s Op-Ed!

As for how Johnny is doing right now? Well, his attitude is pretty much the complete opposite! The source told the outlet that he “is feeling really good and positive after the verdict.” Even more so, the 58-year-old actor “feels like things are on the upswing for him” and is thrilled about having “cleared his name.” And ultimately, the insider shared that Johnny is “looking forward to the future, both personally and professionally, and feels like he got his career back.”

The musician has been living his best life ever since he scored a win in the lawsuit, in which he received $15 million in damages (though that was later reduced to $10.35 million due to state law). Johnny has been seen rocking out with his friend Jeff Beck in the UK and even making jokes about his severed finger in an autograph signing session. Clearly, he is trying to move past this legal battle as soon as possible and get his “life back.” As he said in a statement following the jury’s verdict:

“Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye. False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back.”

But while the court may have ruled in his favor, Amber does not plan on giving up without a fight! The Aquaman star, who was awarded $2 million for her counterclaim, plans to appeal the decision. So we’ll have to wait and see what is next for these two!

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Law&Crime Network/YouTube]