Johnny Depp Makes Joke About His Infamous Severed Finger During Autograph Sesh After Amber Heard Trial

The saga of Johnny Depp‘s severed finger took a turn on Thursday, days after the actor’s victorious result in his six-week-long defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Of course, we’ve reported for years on the 58-year-old A-lister’s gruesome finger injury. In 2019, Depp accused Heard of allegedly severing the tip of his middle finger during a 2015 argument the two were having about the pair’s post-nuptial agreement. That followed prior allegations from 2016 that Depp allegedly severed the fingertip himself during an apparent drunken tirade.

More recently, in April of 2020, the actor told his side of the finger fracas during a deposition in his years-long legal battle against the Aquaman star. Then, three months after that, a bodyguard testified that the Pirates of the Caribbean icon supposedly lied about the injury in order to protect Amber. Whew!

Now, it seems like Johnny is in a better headspace to joke about the injury. Perhaps his courtroom win earlier this week may have something to do with his good spirits?

Regardless, on Thursday, he appeared in Newcastle, England to perform with Jeff Beck at Sage Gateshead in the city. Johnny has been touring around the UK with Beck for a few days now, performing songs and delighting fans at various venues in the country. And the Newcastle stop proved to be one of the most memorable yet…

While signing autographs for fans who waited patiently outside the venue on Thursday evening, the Kentucky-born star had a light-hearted exchange with a young admirer who came to see him. It’s unclear what prompted the convo to turn to the finger injury, but at one point, Depp appeared to hold up his hand to show the shortened finger.

Counting out the discrepancies in his hand, Depp quipped:

“You have five. I have four and seven-eighths. Math.”

Math, indeed. Kind of a dark joke, but hey, he made it at his own expense. And if he’s cool with that, then good for him? Depp moved on through the tangled crowd from there, as other fans screamed his name as he continued to sign autographs. You can see the moment and hear Depp poking fun at his fingers in the viral video clip (below):

I can’t believe I’ve just met Johnny Depp ???????? he was so genuinely lovely and signed for me, what a legend! #JohnnyDepp #gateshead #Newcastle pic.twitter.com/ZSnS7cC3YN — Jay ???? (@tinyspookyghoul) June 2, 2022

The Twitter user who captured that video later popped back up on the site and caped for the City of Lies star with an update on his apparent behavior during the impromptu meet-and-greet:

“For those asking, Johnny was genuinely the nicest man. He took his time to talk and thank everyone and signed as much as he could given the time and space he had, he especially took time to thank and talk to the young children who were waiting.”

Of course, Depp’s finger was part of the focus during the defamation trial in Virginia over the last few weeks. At one point during his time on the stand, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor testified that he lost the fingertip when Amber allegedly threw a bottle at him during the 2015 argument the two were having in Australia.

Recalling what he says happened Down Under, Depp asserted on the record:

“I looked down, and realized the tip of my finger had been severed, and I was looking directly at bones sticking out and the meaty portion of your inside of your finger, and blood was just pouring out.”

After that, Johnny explained he’d used the blood pressure in his injured finger to write on the wall. Yeah… As for Heard, she asserted on the stand that she didn’t know Johnny was injured until she went downstairs the next morning and saw “incoherent” messages on the wall. She claimed this is how the exchange with the Black Mass star went from there:

“I figured out he was missing a finger. He kind of held it up and I said, ‘What did you do?'”

From that to this in seven years’ time… Reactions, Perezcious readers? What do U make of Johnny’s unofficial victory parade through the United Kingdom over the past few days?? Share your thoughts on everything down (below)!

