Is Johnny Depp Calling Out Daughter Lily-Rose With This New Artwork Following Defamation Trial??

Johnny Depp likely has something to say about his daughter not speaking out during his defamation trial with Amber Heard – and is doing so through his art!

As you know, the 59-year-old actor won his high-profile legal case against Amber over her op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. And while many people have since been vocal with their support or not for Johnny, one person has not spoken out throughout his recent legal battle: Lily-Rose Depp. The 23-year-old actress has remained silent and relatively inactive on social media throughout the trial, leading many fans to slam her on previous posts for not publicly supporting Johnny in any way:

“Not a single pic of your dad! What kind of human being are u!?” “After years you will be gone and forgotten and people will only remember you as the daughter of a legendary man.” “Why you never post anything of your father.”

Big yikes! Although Lily has not come to her father’s defense during the court battle, she previously voiced her thoughts about the allegations against Johnny in a since-deleted Instagram post in 2016, writing:

“My dad is the sweetest most loving person I know, he’s been nothing but a wonderful father to my little brother and I, and everyone who knows him, would say the same.”

So it has been inneresting that she has not said a word about the case — even after his win. Now, it seems that Johnny has addressed her recent silence in several pieces of new artwork being sold through his NFT project, Never Fear Truth. In case you didn’t know, the Pirates of the Caribbean alum launched the venture in January, which focuses on his “friends and heroes” with the website adding:

“People he has known well, and who have inspired him as a person. Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny’s eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him.”

There are a ton of different images of Johnny, Heath Ledger, Tim Burton, Al Pacino, and even Lily on the site. So what does he have to say about the model? Well, some pieces actually feature various quotes written across her face reading:

“Silence. Exile. Cunning.”

Whoa. FYI, this line is a paraphrase from the novel A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, and Johnny has it tattooed on his arm. You can see one of the pieces (below):

Another old picture also says:

“Words become feeble.”

It is important to note that his 20-year-old son Jack Depp has not been a part of any of his NFTs, so this definitely seems like Johnny is calling out his daughter for her lack of continued support! Wonder how Lily must feel about this?

