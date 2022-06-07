Amber Heard BLASTS Johnny Depp’s New TikTok: 'Women's Rights Are Moving Backwards'

Amber Heard is NOT a fan of Johnny Depp’s new TikTok!

As we reported, the actor joined the popular app on Tuesday, quickly going viral with his first post all about the trial and his recent adventures performing alongside friend Jeff Beck in concerts around the UK. Within hours of the video hitting the internet, a spokesperson for the actress clapped back at the content, saying in a statement to Entertainment Tonight:

“As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward.”

Daaamn!

The statement went on to slam the jury’s verdict, which saw Johnny win $10.35 million in damages after suing Amber for defamation following the publication of her 2018 op-ed about being the victim of domestic violence. Just like Heard said in a statement at the time, her spokesperson called the jury’s decision to side with the Pirates of the Caribbean star a step backward, adding:

“The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is…be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

And yet, Johnny’s fans seem to think the exact opposite — and they’re celebrating that. The Rum Diary alum’s new TikTok is just one clear example of how he’s moving forward following an intense and complex legal battle.

In the video, he shows footage of his fans standing outside the Virginia courthouse during his six-week trial before cutting to clips of him performing on stage and preparing for concerts backstage. Just proving that he’s already living his best life. In the caption, he thanked everyone for helping him through the ordeal, saying:

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD”

@johnnydepp To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD ♬ Stranger – Love Joys

Such a different take on the verdict!

Sadly, Amber’s not just upset about the TikTok. Just about everything to do with the trial has her feeling bummed out now. According to a source who spoke with ET after the verdict, she’s “not in a good place” following the trial, they added:

“She feels very alone and like she lost a lot of friends. She is sad that people she hoped would support her, didn’t.”

And rather than jump back into the spotlight like the 58-year-old, she’s going to avoid doing anything public for as long as possible (except for a possible appeal, that is), the insider noted:

“She is going to try not to do anything publicly for a while. [She is] hopeful that after some time passes, she can slowly build her career back.”

No doubt seeing her ex-husband flaunt his victory online is just making this loss hurt so much more! But is it really a step backward for women’s rights?? You let us know what you think (below)!

