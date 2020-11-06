Johnny Depp FIRED From Fantastic Beasts After Losing Libel Suit!

It’s shaping up to be “angry, litigious white dudes lose their jobs” day!

While the election race is narrowing in the US, a Wizarding World shakeup has occurred across the pond. Johnny Depp, whose portrayal of Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise has been controversial pretty much from his first casting, was fired from the Harry Potter spinoff on Friday.

The actor was the first to break the news in an announcement on Instagram. He wrote:

“In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement. Firstly I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days.”

Considering the ramifications of his court loss, the support now really is going out on a limb. Then he dropped the big news:

“Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected that and agreed to that request.”

Oop, there it is!

This news follows the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s loss in the UK court earlier this week over his libel suit against The Sun. Depp sued the outlet for referring to him as a “wife-beater,” but you may have forgotten the headline that sparked the case specifically referred to his Fantastic Beasts role. It read:

“How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife-beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?”

Innerestingly since that headline we’ve now reached the point where Rowling’s PR is worse than Johnny’s — but we digress.

The 57-year-old concluded his statement with a reference to the failed suit, saying:

“Finally I wish to say this, The surreal judgement of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal.

My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.

Thank you for reading. Sincerely, Johnny Depp”

WB confirmed Depp’s departure in their own statement, which read:

“Johnny Depp will depart the Fantastic Beasts franchise. We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date. Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast. The film will debut in theaters worldwide in the summer of 2022.”

Honestly, can they just get Colin Farrell back and say he was Grindelwald all along? And then add a makeout scene with Jude Law‘s Young Dumbledore?

Ahead of the first Fantastic Beasts film, Rowling addressed the outrage surrounding Depp’s casting, a statement which would later be referenced by The Sun. She said at the time:

“Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.”

As they say… this did not age well!

Who do U think, Perezcious readers? Was this the right move by WB? Should they have done it ages ago??

Who do U think will step in to replace Johnny as the series’ main villain? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

