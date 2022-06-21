Johnny Depp Cautions Fans On Social Media -- Read His Warning!

Johnny Depp has issued an official warning to his fans!

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor recently took to Instagram Stories to caution his fans of the fake social media accounts that are in no way affiliated with him or his team. He explained in the story with underlined text to really get his point across:

“I do not have any private or side accounts on any platforms.”

Johnny is staying on main!

He continued:

“These are the only accounts run by me and my team where we share updates and communicate: Instagram @JohnnyDepp / TikTok @JohnnyDepp / Facebook @JohnnyDepp / Discord @JohnnyDepp0854”

Damn! The fake accounts he’s talking about MUST be annoying him if he had to specifically list all of his real accounts!

Related: Amber Heard Is Doing Some Major Retail Therapy Amidst Johnny Depp Lawsuit Loss!

Depp added:

“I ask that you remain cautious as it seems these fake accounts can be relentless. My team is working to combat the problem. Thank you for your continued support and for making me aware of this issue!”

See the full post (below):

This message comes just a few weeks after the 59-year-old won three defamation claims against his ex, Amber Heard, resulting in Amber having to pay up $10.35 million! Hmm… maybe there’s some Amber supporters who are still attempting to take down Depp via fake accounts… or possibly just Internet trolls trying to take advantage of a vulnerable situation!

Either way, let us know your thoughts on the fake accounts in the comments below, Perezcious readers!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]