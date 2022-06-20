Amber Heard Seen Shopping At TJ Maxx Following Johnny Depp Lawsuit Loss

Amber Heard is officially a Maxxinista!

The star is making sure she’s doing things on the cheap now after losing that high-profile trial to Johnny Depp at the beginning of this month. Honestly, considering she owes the star more than $8 million after that judgment came down against her in court, a bit of bargain hunting probably isn’t the worst idea!

Late last week, the 36-year-old celeb was spotted by eagle-eyed shoppers at a TJ Maxx store in Bridgehampton, New York. The Aquaman star was seen at the store on Thursday afternoon with her sister, Whitney Enriquez, who was apparently tagging along on the outing.

In the video, Amber can be seen rocking comfy jeans along with an oversized white button-down shirt with the sleeves rolled up while scouring the aisles for bargains. According to TMZ, who first published the pics, one onlooker claims the sisters were “heard discussing white linen pants” at one point during the public jaunt.

The outlet notes Amber and Whitney were chill the whole time, filling up their cart methodically with stuff to buy. However, the media org claims that “when she noticed cameras rolling, Amber scrammed.” Clearly, the laser-focus on her life following the Depp trial has put some level of discomfort on her public actions — even something as simple as shopping.

You can see the short video of Amber’s trip to that TJ Maxx in the Hamptons HERE.

Of course, as we reported earlier this month, the Rum Diary star is apparently in difficult financial straits following years of legal battles with her ex-husband.

[Image via WENN/Avalon]