Jonah Hill Calls Out Shirtless Tabloid Pics With Uplifting Message: 'It Can't Phase Me Any More'

Good for Jonah Hill!

This weekend, the Daily Mail posted pics of the longtime film actor surfing in a bodysuit out at a Malibu beach. After hours of surfing, the paparazzi photogs also captured him shirtless and showing off his tattoos while he was toweling off at the end of the long day. And now, he’s got something to say about that!

Hill, who has made the world laugh and cry in everything from Superbad to Knocked Up to Moneyball to The Wolf of Wall Street, decided not to hold back in calling out the entertainment news site for publishing the shirtless pics taken from afar. And it heartened us to see this message posted on his Instagram account on Friday night (below):

“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post . And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post.’ It’s for the the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love.”

Wow!

That’s actually really, really inspiring! Very real, too. We know he’s come a long way from the young man he was when his career started, and his body — and life — have gone through a lot of changes. Nice to know his mental outlook seems strong, and healthy, and confident!

You love to see it!

Oh, and he added this post script to his message, too (below):

“Oh and Daily Mail, not even you can take that smile from my face ;)”

LOLz! Love it!

By the way, you can see Jonah’s post and the full message by clicking HERE.

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! We’re seriously impressed and inspired with how he handled what could have been an awkward or uncomfortable paparazzi situation! Great work, Jonah!! Glad to see his journey has come so far to reach this point!

Sound OFF down (below) in the comments section with your reaction to everything you’ve seen here, too! How do U feel about seeing an actor turn shirtless pics around and make ’em an empowering thing like this?? Is that great or what!

