Justin Bieber Holds Hailey AND Kendall Jenner In Tight Embrace During Concert! Look!

Sometimes you just need a hug!

On Saturday night, Justin and Hailey Bieber were spotted attending the Dijon concert in San Diego… But they weren’t alone. Kendall Jenner was right there with them — VERY up close and personally! On Sunday, celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi shared footage on Instagram of the trio from an intimate moment: Hailey and Kendall stood side-by-side as Justin wrapped his arms around both of them from behind and hugged them TIGHT while swaying to the music! See (below):

Ooooooh, now this is inneresting!

It’s been long speculated that J.B. and Kenny used to date… or at the very least hook up! The supermodel has denied such rumors in the past, claiming that the Canadian pop star is nothing more than “a longtime friend of our family,” but fans couldn’t help but raise an eyebrow.

On social media, users wrote things like:

“This is so weird since he used to hook up with Kendall.” “Throuple.” “Weird. Awkward. And oh, weird.” “Sister wife vibes” “Justin with his wife and hailey’s wife” “The ex & the current” “It’s giving 3-way and that make sense.”

Others, however, rushed to the trio’s defense:

“These comments are so weird to me. Let people be happpyyyyy” “friendship/relationship goals. I love this so much for them.” “Let them live, it’s 2025..” “Kendall is so pretty. This isn’t weird y’all, they are just all friends and have been for a long time. I’d want my husband to have good relationships with my best friends as well.” “Everyone needs to relax and let the kids have fun.” “The most photogenic group hug ever” “Welp I might be in the minority here but I think this is cute and loving”

A third camp of netizens speculated that the group was perhaps under the influence — hence the touchey-feeliness:

“Rollin’ with the homies lol” “Tell me you’re on molly without telling me you’re on molly” “I don’t even care what he’s on — I’m just happy to see him looking relaxed & being nice to Hailey” “The most obvious rolling behavior ever” “Ahhhh drugs.” “Oh they rollin rollin”

At the end of the day, these three have been friends for YEARS. But we’ll leave it up to you, Perezcious readers. What are YOUR thoughts on this three-way hug? Let us know in the comments down below!

