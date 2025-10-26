Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Director Of Communications Quits Only MONTHS Into Job -- And Team Sussex Is Already Doing Damage Control! Charlie Sheen Wrote Denise Richards A $1 Million Check As A Joke! Unfortunately For Him… Kevin Federline Details Britney Spears' Intervention Held By 'Frightened' Mom Lynne Kevin Federline Is Embarrassing Britney Spears -- But His Book Is FLOPPING Compared To Hers: REPORT Kevin Federline Swears He Wrote Scathing Britney Spears Tell-All To Help Her! ...HUH?? Dancing With The Stars Debacle Continues! TWO Pros Threaten To QUIT Over 'Disrespect' On Set! Gayle King Slammed By Fans For Taking Selfie With THIS TV Host! Lori Loughlin Likely To Get NOTHING In Divorce!! McDonald’s Monopoly Is '200 TIMES HARDER' To Win Than The Mega Millions Lottery, Per Bombshell Report! Did Taylor Swift Accidentally Reveal Secret Wedding Plans By Offering BIG MONEY To Another Couple?! Kevin Federline Complains About Britney Spears' $40K Monthly Checks -- Says It 'Didn't Stretch As Far As You'd Think'! Selena Gomez Hits Back At Hailey Bieber's Latest Shady Comments!

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Bieber Responds To Rumors She’s Now Managing Justin’s Career!

Hailey Bieber Responds To Rumors She’s Now Managing Justin’s Career!

Has Hailey Bieber taken on a new role in her husband’s professional life?

Over the weekend, the Rhode founder appeared on Owen Thiele’s In Your Dreams podcast, where she responded to rumors she’s taken over as manager of Justin Bieber’s career. The podcast host asked Hailey what the “craziest headline” she’s ever read about herself is, and after mulling over “so many” options, she responded:

“I think there was one that I thought was funny because it was so stupid and so ridiculous — this is the one that comes to the top of my mind. A couple months ago, it was like, ‘Hailey is doing management for her husband,’ like I’m taking over to be his manager. I was like, there’s no world in which that would ever [happen].”

Related: Why Kristen Bell REFUSES To Take Down Controversial Anniversary Post: REPORT

Thiele quickly chimed in to note she has “a full business to run” of her own, to which she responded:

“But also, that’s my husband. Like, what do we think is going on here?”

The mom-of-one added:

“I thought that one was funny because it was so ridiculous and far-fetched.”

Well, there you have it: Hailey is NOT Justin’s manager! You can hear her talk more about the rumor AND more (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Hailey Bieber/Instagram & Justin Bieber/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 26, 2025 13:36pm PDT

Share This