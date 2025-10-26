Hailey Bieber Responds To Rumors She’s Now Managing Justin’s Career!

Has Hailey Bieber taken on a new role in her husband’s professional life?

Over the weekend, the Rhode founder appeared on Owen Thiele’s In Your Dreams podcast, where she responded to rumors she’s taken over as manager of Justin Bieber’s career. The podcast host asked Hailey what the “craziest headline” she’s ever read about herself is, and after mulling over “so many” options, she responded:

“I think there was one that I thought was funny because it was so stupid and so ridiculous — this is the one that comes to the top of my mind. A couple months ago, it was like, ‘Hailey is doing management for her husband,’ like I’m taking over to be his manager. I was like, there’s no world in which that would ever [happen].”

Thiele quickly chimed in to note she has “a full business to run” of her own, to which she responded:

“But also, that’s my husband. Like, what do we think is going on here?”

The mom-of-one added:

“I thought that one was funny because it was so ridiculous and far-fetched.”

Well, there you have it: Hailey is NOT Justin’s manager! You can hear her talk more about the rumor AND more (below):

