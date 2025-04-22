Justin Bieber’s Pastor At The Center Of His Split From Business Partner And Former Friend! Cult Accusation And: Justin Bieber is going to need more than God! He… Related Posts Justin Bieber's Former Pal Thinks Singer Is In A Cult! This Church Is Why Their Relationship Crumbled! Justin Bieber’s Shocking Behavior At Coachella Weekend 2! He: Hailey Bieber Shares Adorable New Easter Photo With Baby Jack Blues -- And Justin Is Nowhere To Be Seen! Justin Bieber Fans Renew Concern For His Health After Worrying Coachella Party Footage Emerges CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Apr 22, 2025 12:44pm PDT Share This Categories Justin Bieber PerezTV YouTube