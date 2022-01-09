Kate Middleton Gets Touching 40th Birthday Tributes From The Royal Family!

Kate Middleton is feeling the love!

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her 40th birthday on Sunday with some birthday wishes from members of the royal family on social media. The official Instagram account for the royal family shared several throwback pictures of Middleton with Queen Elizabeth II, her husband Prince William, and their two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The caption read:

“Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday today!”

How sweet! Take a look at the images (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Related: Kate Middleton ‘Really Upset’ Over Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Drama

On the Clarence House account, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles posted the same message with different photos of Middleton. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse)

Ahead of the milestone birthday, Kensington Palace released three new portraits taken by London’s Kew Gardens photographer Paolo Roversi. The duchess looked more regal than ever in the images, which People reports will be placed in the National Portrait Gallery as part of the permanent collection. In one image, Middleton wears a one-shoulder red satin gown and a pair of diamond earrings that belonged to the 95-year-old matriarch.

Another portrait saw the mom in an off-the-shoulder gown paired with pearl and diamond drop earrings and her sapphire engagement ring, both from the late Princess Diana’s collection.

And then, the third picture shows Middleton smiling widely directly into the camera.

These are just so gorgeous!!!

This year, Middleton reportedly will be keeping her birthday plans low-key due to the surge of coronavirus cases in the UK right now. But hopefully, she still has a great day anyway!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, WENN/Avalon]