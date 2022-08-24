Whoa! Kate Moss Goes COMPLETELY NUDE At 48 In Video Launching Her New Lifestyle Brand!

Kate Moss is the latest celeb to launch her own lifestyle brand, following in the footsteps of Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian, who have found success with Goop and Poosh, respectively.

The supermodel’s secret weapon? The same one she’s been using for the past couple decades, we guess: KATE MOSS!

The 48-year-old unveiled the brand she’s labeled Cosmoss with a video on her Instagram feed — until it gets taken down anyway — in which she casually walks away from the camera and wades into a pond. All. Completely. Nude.

See the NSFW promo (below)!

With this kind of launch, can we expect Cosmoss to get as sexual right away as Goop? With vagina-scented candles and Mother’s Day vibrator packages? Or is this more of a natural lifestyle-type nudity?

Kate says her wellness brand is all about “self-care created for life’s modern journeys.” Cosmoss is scheduled to launch September 1, so we guess we’ll find out for ourselves soon enough what kind of care it is — or what level of excitement we should have for it!

