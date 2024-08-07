Kate Winslet Was Told To Hide Her 'Belly Rolls' While Filming Bikini Scene In New Movie!

Kate Winslet is proud of her 48-year-old body and won’t hide it, no matter what anyone says!

The Oscar winner stars in the upcoming movie Lee as real-life photographer Lee Miller, who worked as a war correspondent for Vogue during World War II. For the role, Kate told Harper’s Bazaar UK on Tuesday she stopped exercising before the film so her body would look “authentically soft” for the period. Sounds like she put a lot of work into this! Well, if not working out is work… Let’s say she put a lot of care into it. But not everyone got the memo!

While filming a scene where she had to wear a bikini, with her body on display, you won’t believe what a crew member dared to say to her! They actually urged the Titanic star to “sit up” straight to try to conceal her “belly rolls!” Yes, really! Kate recalled:

“There’s a bit where Lee’s sitting on a bench in a bikini… And one of the crew came up between takes and said: ‘You might want to sit up straighter.’”

What the f**k. However, the Oscar winner was not about covering up her stomach just so she looked more flattering on camera in their eyes! She fired back at the crew member:

“‘So you can’t see my belly rolls? Not on your life!’ It was deliberate, you know?”

Good for Kate for sticking up for herself! But do we honestly expect anything less from The Holiday alum? She’s always advocated for body positivity, especially after years of criticism she faced as a young adult over her looks. We mean, she got bodyshamed over her nude scene in Titanic ffs, the movie where she may be the most beautiful anyone has ever been in a film!

All the “bullying” about her body did get to her at one point, but nowadays? She ignores it. When asked if she cared about looking “less-than-perfect” on camera, Kate said:

“The opposite. I take pride in it because it is my life on my face, and that matters. It wouldn’t occur to me to cover that up.”

You may recall she had a similar issue just a couple years ago while filming Mare of Easttown. When she learned the director was trying to edit around her “bulgy bit of belly” in a sex scene — ostensibly for her vanity — she fought back and insisted it be seen!

And the desire for realness extends to the wrinkles on her face, too! No one will push her to get any cosmetic work! She continued:

“I think people know better than to say, ‘You might wanna do something about those wrinkles.’ I’m more comfortable in myself as each year passes. It enables me to allow the opinions of others to evaporate.”

What’s also helped her reach that point? Kate noted she feels women started to move into a positive and less judgmental direction when it comes to how they view their own bodies:

“I do feel a huge sense of relief that women are so much more accepting of themselves and refusing to be judged. Because I don’t know a single contemporary of mine who grew up seeing her mother looking in the mirror and saying: ‘I look nice!’ My mother never did: it was always, ‘Oh God, I don’t think I can wear this, do I look hippy, does my bum look big?’ We waste so much time being down on ourselves and I’m just not doing it ever again.”

Yes, Kate!!

We love how Kate just fully embraces and accepts herself, wrinkles and all! See her stunning Harper’s Bazaar UK cover photos (below):

