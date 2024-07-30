Shannen Doherty Never Realized How 'Pretty' She Was Until Just Before Her Death!

Shannen Doherty had a huge realization about herself before her heartbreaking death.

The 53-year-old actress shockingly never thought she was “pretty” as a young actress! Wow! During the Charmed rewatch podcast House of Halliwell on Sunday, released two weeks after the 53-year-old actress died from cancer, she told co-hosts Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause, and Drew Fuller she only had the epiphany while watching earlier episodes of the show:

“You know what’s really interesting about going and rewatching these as a woman is, I was like, ‘God, I was really pretty back then.’ And we’re not even wearing a lot of makeup. Granted, we have really good lighting and everything else, but I was so thin.”

Shannen further noted she did not have “one wrinkle on my face” back then. While the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum “enjoyed” revisiting her old work for the first time, it also made her “a little sad” at the same time. Mainly because now she was “jealous” of her younger self and how she looked at the time! She said:

“Youth is wasted on the young. Now that I’m 50, whatever I am, if somebody wants to do the math — I believe it now. Now is when I would really appreciate my looks and like the physique. I was so friggin’ skinny. It just took a little thing like cancer for me to lose some weight, but I’m still not as skinny as I was back then.”

Without a doubt, Shannen has always been stunning! So, it’s sad to hear that she didn’t see herself in the same light until decades later! Watch a clip from the podcast (below):

