Kelly Ripa Reacts To Daughter Lola Consuelos Posting Topless IG Photo!

Kelly Ripa has become almost as well known for her social media PDA with hubby Mark Consuelos as her bubbly morning show personality! Well, we say “PDA” — their kids might think of it as “TMI”!

But the embarrassment clearly isn’t a two-way street. When Lola Consuelos chose to do some topless sunbathing over the weekend — and post the pics to Instagram — her momma was not at all shocked!

Photos: Kylie Jenner Risks Actual DEATH For Cool Bikini Pics

Lola was being funny with the revealing pics, playing along with the latest fun social media trend of “very demure, very mindful” in which women mock patriarchal ideas of how women should act. She captioned her topless pic:

“Is this demure?”

Nice jab at the prude! Loves it!

Far from clutching her pearls at her 23-year-old daughter’s exhibitionism, Kelly went along with the bit, commenting knowingly:

“It’s very mindful”

Ha! Love a supportive momma!

[Image via Live With Kelly & Mark/YouTube/Lola Consuelos/Instagram.]