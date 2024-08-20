Kylie Jenner Fans Shocked As She Risks Actual DEATH For Cool Bikini Photos

Anything for the ‘gram!

Kylie Jenner is getting lectured in her Instagram comments for one of her latest photoshoots… Which involved a bikini and a lightning storm! In a series of pics posted over the weekend, the Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her toned figure in a white bikini top, matching belt, and a flowy skirt while galavanting around a luxurious yacht. But several of the photos alarmed fans as she stood in an undercovered area as lighting was striking down behind her! She even held onto a metal railing!

You can see the full video and pics HERE.

In the comments, one worried fan pointed out:

“Holding on to a metal railing during a lighting storm is crazy”

Uhhh! They’ve got a point there!

Some commenters debated whether she was safe or not because there seemed to be wood covering the metal railing, and wood isn’t the conductor metal is. But there absolutely was metal there, as you can see. And that’s a recipe for extreme injury — or even death — had a lightning bolt touched down at her location!

Other IG commenters, though, focused more on the mom of two’s looks:

“Ok girl you ate with these” “These hit hard” “Goddess”

Well, that’s why she does it! LOLz!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Are the pics worth what some fans clearly think was a dangerous photoshoot? Kylie is always a lightning rod for attention! Ha!

