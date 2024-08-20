Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Sydney Sweeney Posts Bootylicious 'Thirst Trap' -- Despite Still Being Engaged?! Luis Ruelas Wants Wife Teresa Giudice's Daughters To Wear Skimpy Thongs & Short Skirts -- And Fans Are Calling Him Out For Being An 'Ultimate CREEP'! Kendall Jenner Posts Jaw-Dropping Bikini Thirst Traps -- Bad News For Bad Bunny?? Or A Subtle Shot At Devin Booker?! Kate Winslet Was Told To Hide Her 'Belly Rolls' While Filming Bikini Scene In New Movie! OMG Heidi Klum's New Bikini Is A SCANDAL!!! Alabama Barker Posts Bikini Pics Of Her 'Slim' Waist & Blasts 'Insecurity' After Admitting To Taking Weight Loss Medication Kylie Jenner's New Khy Swimwear Collection Getting ROASTED After Kylie Swim Disaster! Bella Thorne Shows Off Bikini Bod She Hasn't 'Been Feeling Good About' -- Thanks To Hollywood's 'Crazy' Ozempic 'Beauty Standards'! Pregnant Lala Kent Shows Off Third Trimester Baby Bump In Bikini 'Thirst Trap'! LOOK! Suki Waterhouse STUNS In Poolside Bikini Pics Just 4 Months After Giving Birth To Her & Robert Pattinson's Daughter! Kesha Fires Back HARD At Trolls For Body-Shaming Her: ‘I Am So Proud Of My Body’ Joe Jonas Shows New Beach PDA With Actress Laila Abdallah After Stormi Bree Breakup & Demi Moore Romance Rumors!

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Fans Shocked As She Risks Actual DEATH For Cool Bikini Photos

Kylie Jenner Fans Shocked As She Risks Actual DEATH For Cool Bikini Photos

Anything for the ‘gram!

Kylie Jenner is getting lectured in her Instagram comments for one of her latest photoshoots… Which involved a bikini and a lightning storm! In a series of pics posted over the weekend, the Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her toned figure in a white bikini top, matching belt, and a flowy skirt while galavanting around a luxurious yacht. But several of the photos alarmed fans as she stood in an undercovered area as lighting was striking down behind her! She even held onto a metal railing!

Kylie Jenner Instagram Lightning
(c) Kylie Jenner/Instagram

You can see the full video and pics HERE.

Related: Fans Freak Out After Alicia Silverstone Ate Poisonous Berries In Latest TikTok And Hasn’t Posted Since!!

In the comments, one worried fan pointed out:

“Holding on to a metal railing during a lighting storm is crazy”

Uhhh! They’ve got a point there!

Some commenters debated whether she was safe or not because there seemed to be wood covering the metal railing, and wood isn’t the conductor metal is. But there absolutely was metal there, as you can see. And that’s a recipe for extreme injury — or even death — had a lightning bolt touched down at her location!

Other IG commenters, though, focused more on the mom of two’s looks:

“Ok girl you ate with these”

“These hit hard”

“Goddess”

Well, that’s why she does it! LOLz!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Are the pics worth what some fans clearly think was a dangerous photoshoot? Kylie is always a lightning rod for attention! Ha!

[Images via Kylie Jenner/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 20, 2024 14:00pm PDT

Share This