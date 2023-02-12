Fans Accuse Kendall Jenner Of Major Photoshop Fail In New Bikini Pictures!

Another day, another photoshop fail — this time from none other than Kendall Jenner!

On Saturday, the 27-year-old supermodel took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of herself, including multiple snapshots in a bikini. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

While many social media users applauded Kendall for the stunning photos, some people could not help but notice that there was something wrong with one of the images, specifically the fourth pic. The photo in question showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star crouching down and having her fingertips touching the ground while in a thong bikini. But the issue with it? Kendall seemingly went a little crazy with the photoshop when it came to her hand because it was excessively lanky in the picture! Take a closer look at the mistake (below):

Taking to the comments section, her followers called out the photoshop failure, and even compared the proportions of her hand to an “AI hand.” Oof. You can read some of the reactions (below):

“Edits gone wrong in the fourth pic” “AI hands in pic 4 tho” “the hand on the fourth pic” “Why? what is wrong with your fingers?” “Your hand in pic 4… Sus” “Girl, YOUR HAND!!!!” “why the long hand?” “@Kendall babe you’re amazing… But what in the world is gping on with your hand in the 4th photo?” “why her fingers so long” “Idk if her fingers are that long but god damnnn giving slender man vibes” “I’m here from tiktok to see the hand”

Yikes… But as we mentioned before, she also received a ton of praise for the images, including from her momager Kris Jenner who wrote:

“You are perfect.”

Addison Rae also commented:

“My favorite post of yours ever.”

As you know by now, the Kardashian-Jenner famly is no stranger to epic fails when it comes to Photoshop. Kendall has even been accused of altering her posts in the past, including when she shared a mirror selfie in red lingerie during a SKIMS photoshoot. She fired back at the accusations at the time, saying she’s an “extremely lucky girl” who is “appreciative” of her body. She added on Twitter:

“But I want you to know I have bad days too and that I hear you! You are beautiful just the way you are!!! It’s not always as perfect as it may seem.”

The 818 Tequila founder hasn’t responded to the latest photoshop incident at this time. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

