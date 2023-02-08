Kendall Jenner THIRST TRAP!! See The Topless Pics Being Praised By Her Sisters & Pals!

Move over, Tom Brady — the internet has another thirst trap to fall into now! Ha!!

On Tuesday night, Kendall Jenner took to Instagram to show off a stunning set of new topless (!!!) pictures and videos. We are SO here for the skin-baring content. And judging by the comments section of her IG post, so too are her friends and famous family members!!

Related: Could Kendall And Harry Styles Rekindle Their Former Love Following Both Their Splits??

The 27-year-old stunner shocked us all with the new snaps and vids. She had a simple caption for it, too, only writing “gnight” — allowing the sultry boudoir images to speak for themselves.

And that they did!! You can see it all for yourself (below)! There’s not much by way of clothing to report on, as the IG carousel progresses from push-up bra and high-cut bottoms to nothing more than carefully placed hair covering her boobs:

WHOA!!!

Kenny truly has IG going up on a Tuesday with those pics!! We aren’t the only ones who are now forced to pick our jaws up off the floor, either. In fact, pretty much her entire family popped up in the comments section with their takes on the sexy series as well!

World-famous sis Kim Kardashian had just two words to sum up the supermodel:

“Actually perfect.”

And sister Khloé Kardashian added more emphasis with a little bit of adult language:

“Sexy mother f**ker.”

Ha! Khloé is def not lying!!

Kenny’s little sis Kylie Jenner — who has been sharing her own thirst traps to IG recently, too — needed just one word to convey her emotions:

“perfection”

Other famous pals popped up in the comments, too. Natalie Halcro begged Kendall to “go easy on us,” while Kylie’s pal Victoria Villarroel simply wrote “mamacita.” Even the Poosh corporate account showed up, dropping five fire emojis in reaction. So Kourtney Kardashian is keeping tabs on her little sis, too! Love it!

Related: Uh-Oh! Kendall Got Caught Parking Her Giant Luxury SUV In Handicap Spot!

Of course, Kendall has been living the single life recently. Just a few months back, in November of last year, she split from NBA boyfriend Devin Booker — for the second time. The two weren’t able to get their schedules synced up well enough to make a run at romance work. Or at least that was the excuse insiders delivered to the public after the breakup!

Now, she’s on her own and very clearly living her breast best life. Surely she must have a lot of suitors sliding into her DMs after Tuesday night’s topless social media reveal. Don’t you think?!

Share your reactions to Kenny’s amazing nude new content down in the comments (below), Perezcious readers…

[Image via Kendall Jenner/Instagram]