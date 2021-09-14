Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid Wear Givenchy & Prada For Met Gala 2021

BFFF… best friends for fashion!!
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid were having a ball Monday night in New York City, selling the absolute hell out of some Givenchy and Prada — respectively.
The supermodel daughters of Kris Jenner and Yolanda Hadid, also respectively, looked stunning in their haute couture numbers. We’re not gonna lie; we don’t mind Gigi as a redhead one bit. Not everyone can pull off auburn locks, but we’re getting deep Poison Ivy vibes over here.
Besties who #MetGala together: @KendallJenner x @GiGiHadid ????✨ pic.twitter.com/EI4DjKEW2C
— MTV (@MTV) September 14, 2021
Sep 13, 2021 19:04pm PDT