Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid Wear Givenchy & Prada For Met Gala 2021

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid were having a ball Monday night in New York City, selling the absolute hell out of some Givenchy and Prada — respectively.

The supermodel daughters of Kris Jenner and Yolanda Hadid, also respectively, looked stunning in their haute couture numbers. We’re not gonna lie; we don’t mind Gigi as a redhead one bit. Not everyone can pull off auburn locks, but we’re getting deep Poison Ivy vibes over here.

