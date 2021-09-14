Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Go Full Dark Side TOGETHER At 2021 Met Gala!!

Divorce? What divorce? LOLz!

We thought we might see Kim Kardashian rock her first solo Met Gala, but um, is that Kanye West? Yes, according to TMZ, that is indeed Ye.

Much to the foaming delight of conspiracy theorists everywhere, we’re sure, Kimye went full dark side in literal head-to-toe black Balenciaga.

Ch-ch-check ’em out for yourself (below)!

Is this a fashion ball or Halloween? (Hmm, it is September… so… both?)

Looks like that report about them getting back together might be true! Thoughts?

