Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Go Instagram Official! LOOK!

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are Instagram official!

On Saturday, the power couple (we can really start calling them that now, right??) posted pics from a new JOINT Gucci campaign, and they look absolutely stunning!

For the Gucci Valigeria shoot, which the brand told Us Weekly “explores the intimacy of traveling together,” the pair showed off some luxury luggage as they posed for cute couple shots in an airport. Kenny sported black pants and a black sweater over a white button up, while BB opted for all black in a fancy trench coat. In one pic, the Where She Goes singer couldn’t contain his love for the supermodel as he wrapped her up in his arms as she sat on top of the fancy luggage. See that and MUCH more below:

The two both posted the pics to their respective IG accounts — Kendall on her main feed and Bad Bunny on his Story.

Yeah, we can def see that “intimacy” coming through! But didn’t anyone ever tell them they’re not supposed to mix business with pleasure?? Well, if momager Kris Jenner had anything to do with it, we’re sure they’ll be fine, LOLz!

What do YOU think of the pics, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Hulu & Vanity Fair/YouTube]