Taylor Swift Unites Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, & Brittany Mahomes For Girls Night Out! LOOK!

It looks like Taylor Swift cleared a Blank Space for a new squad member — for a star-studded girls night out!

In pictures obtained by multiple outlets on Saturday night, the 33-year-old was spotted in NYC with longtime bestie Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, who she recently took under her wing amid her messy divorce from Joe Jonas, and now, Travis Kelce’s teammate’s wife Brittany Mahomes!

Taylor stepped out in a black mini dress and matching strappy heels as she held hands with Ryan Reynolds’ wife, who rocked a groovy, multi-colored skirt, brown suede boots, and a stylish jacket. Sophie, for her part, stunned in an edgy red leather skirt and jacket, while Brittany sported a gray and black jacket with matching black leather pants. See (below):

These city girls are stunning!

Taylor Swift Dines with Sophie Turner, Blake Lively and Brittany Mahomes in NYC https://t.co/cU18XRJuIa — TMZ (@TMZ) October 1, 2023

This is the first time we’ve seen Brittany, who’s married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, join Taylor’s squad for a night out… Just last week, TMZ reported the two had “really hit it off” while hanging around the Chiefs’ post-game private party — even taking a “shot” together!

According to Page Six, the foursome headed into Emilio’s Ballato for a bite to eat ahead of Sunday’s big Chiefs vs. New York Jets game in the big apple! We wonder if Taylor and Brittany will sit together to support their men??

