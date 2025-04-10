Got A Tip?

Khloe Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian Breaks Silence On Lamar Odom's 'Gross' Life-Size Sex Doll That Resembles Her!

Khloé Kardashian has THOUGHTS on Lamar Odom‘s sex doll!

In the season finale of The Kardashians out on Thursday, the reality star was in shock over her ex-husband’s doll that fans think looks a LOT like her! The NBA star revealed the purchase back in November, saying on the We’re Out of Time podcast that the “sex doll that looks like [his] wife is about mental health,” he added:

“It’s sick, but I think we’re all a little off, a little weird. They’re gonna make it to look like her. I need, like, a harem.”

It’s one thing getting a sex doll but proudly customizing one to look like your famous ex seems to cross the line. It certainly did for Khloé!

Related: Khloé SLAMS ‘Intrusive Questions’ Asked During Early Days Of Fame!

You can see him checking out the doll (below):

While in the car with her mom Kris Jenner and bestie Malika Haqq, KoKo said she’s hardly in touch with the 45-year-old but that he “DMs me the strangest f**king videos.” Kris wondered if he’d sent anything with her “blow-up doll,” prompting the mother of two to read an article from her phone:

“Lamar thinks this Khloé-like sex doll will be perfect because he can do whatever he wants with her sexually.”

While Kris thought it was funny, Khloé called the purchase “so demonic and unwell.” In a confessional, she added:

“I found out about Lamar’s blow-up doll I think the same way any of us found out — it was on the internet. Not sure why that’s something we’re publicly talking about.”

Neither are we! Hah! She continued:

“I’m supposed to be flattered by this? It’s more — man, this validates just how different we are and how much we’ve grown apart and it’s creepy and it’s weird but I’m not hurt by it. It’s his journey. It’s just weird and gross.”

She also SLAMMED his mental health reasoning, jabbing:

“It’s not a f**king support doll. It’s a blow-up doll.”

Called out!

We can see where she’s coming from, though! It’s very creepy to have an ex so publicly talking about getting a sex doll that looks just like you — and bragging that he can do whatever he wants with it! Most people would be taking that secret to the grave. LOLz!

Trying her best not to be judgmental, Kris reflected in her own confessional:

“One of my New Year’s resolutions for 2025 is going to be kinder and not so judgmental. So, Lamar: If a blow-up doll makes you happy, honey, you go get it!”

Oh, man. We’d love to know what she really thinks! LMFAO! So many emotions from them!

Reactions?? Do U think it’s “demonic” too? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram & Hulu]

Apr 10, 2025 07:30am PDT

