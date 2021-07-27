Khloé Kardashian Gives Wise Life Advice To Her Younger Self: 'Focus On Making Yourself Happy'

Khloé Kardashian is giving out advice — and taking it, too!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has thought quite a lot about life, evidently. She’s lived a lot of it, too — the good, the bad, the ugly, and everything in between. So when the 37-year-old opines on what she’s learned from her years in the spotlight, this might be a good time to listen!

On Monday, a fan tweeted to the reality TV superstar asking what life advice she might give herself back in her younger years — you know, with the benefit of hindsight and all that.

Khloé didn’t hesitate to admit she had “so much advice to give to my past self,” but she ultimately settled on one important thing: living for and focusing on yourself.

“Focus on making yourself happy,” True Thompson‘s momma wrote back to the fan, “the rest is too much pressure & probably won’t matter in the grand scheme.”

That’s good advice!

Ch-ch-check out the full tweet exchange (below):

I have so much advice to give to my past self but 1thing would be live for yourself. Try not to live up to every1 else’s expectations especially when they don’t live that way. Focus on making yourself happy. The rest is too much pressure &probably won’t matter in the grand scheme — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 26, 2021

Very smart!

Wise beyond her years at just 37 years old, TBH!

What do U make of Khloé’s life advice here, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on it down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]