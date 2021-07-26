Tana Mongeau Apologizes To Khloé Kardashian For THAT Tristan Thompson Tweet: 'I Shouldn't Have Involved Myself'

Tana Mongeau is trying to walk back something not-so-good she did early this summer — but will this apology suffice?!

The 23-year-old social media star and longtime YouTube personality issued quite the mea culpa this week on her new podcast, Cancelled with Tana Mongeau. Specifically, the sad sorry story was directed at Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Khloé Kardashian and her estranged and ever-controversial baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

As we previously reported a little more than a month ago, Tana publicly called out Tristan at the time regarding his alleged behavior at her birthday party. The tweet cut deep, evidently, as it referenced Father’s Day as well as Tristan and Khloé’s 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

At the time, Khloé low-key reacted to the drama without ever publicly commenting on it! Instead, the Revenge Body host simply acknowledged the controversy by liking a fan tweet that shaded Tana for sending the inappropriate “attention-seeking” public message in the first place. And now, about a month later, Jake Paul‘s (fake?!) ex has clearly thought better of her initial actions.

Speaking candidly on Cancelled, the Las Vegas-born social media starlet said (below):

“I will apologize [to Khloé] for [mentioning True Thompson]. I was just trying to make a joke. It was more so that it was Father’s Day. In hindsight, I shouldn’t have involved myself, and Khloé, I would like to take the time on this Cancelled podcast to apologize to you. I think you’re an amazing, powerful, strong woman who’s been through a lot. Khloé, I’m sorry. Tristan, I’m sorry.”

As far as Khloé and Tristan are concerned, the timing of this apology is a bit curious, if not ideal. Last week, we reported that the Boston Celtics star and the former late night radio DJ were possibly back together once again (!!!) after reconnecting over True’s co-parenting needs. Whether that means they’re truly up for reconciliation, or simply just being good co-parents, we’re rooting for the pair to find some kind of system like this that works for them — and True.

Speaking of that adorable little girl, Khloé has not publicly commented yet on Tana’s apology as of Monday morning — no liked tweets, no cryptic Instagram Stories posts, etc. — but the longtime reality TV star did put True front-and-center in a brand new IG post!

Anyway, what do U make of Tana’s apology here, Perezcious readers?? In good faith and definitely time for it? Or unnecessary and superficial?! And how about her making the apology on the podcast and not directly? Doesn’t anyone else doubt the Kardashian is tuning in for Mongeau’s thoughts?Sound OFF with your take on the matter down in the comments (below)!!!

