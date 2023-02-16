Kim Kardashian Is Using ALIENS In Her Latest SKIMS Campaign! Look!

Kim Kardashian doesn’t care about traditional beauty standards like face shape or… um… size of antennae??

As the businesswoman continues to search for ways to stand out from her competition, it would seem that she’s had to take things “out of this world” to do so…

In a Thursday Instagram post, the mother of four debuted new promotional images for her latest SKIMS swimwear drop, where she enlisted the help of some extraterrestrial friends to model the line! She captioned the upload:

“I know you guys have been waiting… @SKIMS Swim is finally coming back! Get ready for our biggest launch ever with all-new out of this world styles and colors you have to see to believe, plus the return of sold-out favorites on February 21.”

The models all look great, but, well… They ain’t exactly from around here… See (below):

“We come in two-piece!” LOLz!

The new campaign is shot by Harmony Korine, director of Spring Breakers. Super creative stuff!

But what is Kim trying to say? Skims are for anyone? Ha! Maybe she’s just paying close attention to all the news about UFOs and wants to be the first to capture that new demo… Welcoming our new alien overlords — it’s just good business sense!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via SKIMS & Universal Pictures/YouTube]