Kim Kardashian Shows Off New Portraits Drawn By 9-Year-Old North West -- And They Are AMAZING!

North West has some serious talent!!

The 9-year-old girl’s proud A-list momma showed her daughter’s new drawings and portraits off on Instagram Stories this week. And we can’t get enough of how North sees the world! LOVE this!!

On Monday afternoon, Kim Kardashian took to her IG account to share some of Nori’s new creations with her 345 million followers. This fresh crop of artwork ran the gamut from very recognizable portraits of North’s grandmother Kris Jenner and little bro Psalm West, to a striking rendition of the rapper Ice Spice. And there was even an amazing painting of the sun setting over the ocean included in it, too!

Ch-ch-check out North’s take on momager Kris (below):

Kim Kardashian Shows Off North West's Incredible Drawings
That looks just like her! Contouring and all!! / (c) Kim Kardashian/Instagram

And Psalm, too:

Kim Kardashian Shows Off North West's Incredible Drawings
Some familial love from Psalm’s beloved older sis! / (c) Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The ocean comes next, y’all.

So lifelike and creative and vibrant:

Kim Kardashian Shows Off North West's Incredible Drawings
Looks like Malibu to us! / (c) Kim Kardashian/Instagram

And then there was Ice Spice!

North apparently likes the 23-year-old musician so much that she chose to drop a tribute — which the SKIMS mogul then proudly showed off:

Kim Kardashian Shows Off North West's Incredible Drawings
So much detail! What an eye!! / (c) Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Amazing!

Over on TikTok later on Monday, the @kimandnorth joint account also decided to show a little more behind-the-scenes video love to the Ice Spice portrait as well. As you can see, North revealed a bit about how she scaled out the stunning piece while also lip-syncing to the rapper’s hit song Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2 (below):

@kimandnorth

Ice spice dupe

♬ Boy’s a liar Pt. 2 – PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

So fun!

And North is already doing this at 9 years old?! She is seriously so talented at this!! No matter what the critics may say about her prior work

What do U make of this amazing art, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Angie Martinez/YouTube/Kim Kardashian/Instagram]

Feb 14, 2023 08:32am PDT

