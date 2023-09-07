Kim Kardashian Dragged For 'Tone Deaf' Bikini Tribute To Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell

Fans aren’t exactly sold on Kim Kardashian’s tribute to Steve Harwell.

On Wednesday, the mom of four took to Instagram to drop a bikini-clad set of pics in which she commemorated the late Smash Mouth singer — with a “thirst trap”?? If you didn’t catch it, Kim uploaded two mirror selfies in a gold, metallic two piece, using lyrics from the band’s hit song All Star to caption the post:

“All that glitters is gold”

See (below):

Steve passed away on Monday at just 56 years old after suffering liver failure. A bikini series is certainly one way of paying tribute… But it didn’t take long for social media users to call out the “tone deaf” way of doing it:

“Low key tone deaf but go off” “Someone dies and you use their lyrics to post a thirst trap.” “Some people sure love themselves” “kim there’s people that are dying — literally”

Others questioned if the reality star even knew the musician had passed away:

“Is this her tribute post to Steve Harwell?” “Kim the smash mouth guy just died. Take this down.”

However, others didn’t seem to take issue with it — including the official Smash Mouth X (Twitter) account, which reposted the photo and added more lyrics:

“only shooting stars”

only shooting stars https://t.co/Wh6LdSEA5X — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) September 6, 2023

What do YOU make of this situation, Perezcious readers? Drop your thoughts in the comments down below!

