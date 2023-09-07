Britney Spears’ Dress Nearly Fell Off While Dancing In A Cabo Club: 'I'm Embarrassed As Hell!'

Britney Spears is dancing like no one’s watching…

On Sunday, the Toxic singer was feeling the beat at a club in Cabo San Lucas club — so much that her dress nearly slipped off! Oops!!

In video footage obtained by multiple outlets, the 41-year-old can be seen in a messy bun, white shades, and a red dress at Baja Diablo alongside her bodyguard and a female friend, dancing the night away — as pop stars do!

However, while gettin’ down with the groove at the Mexican club, Brit seemingly didn’t notice that the sleeve on her dress slipped off her shoulder, nearly exposing her chest before she secured it.

See (below):

Close call!

On Wednesday, the Baby One More Time singer took to Instagram to address the wardrobe malfunction:

“I’m embarrassed as hell !!! Like a lost idiot I heard music and horns from my car !!! I walked in like a deer in headlights and had no idea I was being recorded from all sides !!!”

She added that she made a “pit stop” in Cabo on her way to Italy for some spaghetti and meatballs, where she hopes to get in “through the back door” at a restaurant where she knows the owner to avoid being filmed again. Uh, OK!

See her full post (below):

Oops! She WON’T be doing that again! LOLz! Now, we wonder how Sam Asghari feels about it… NOT!

