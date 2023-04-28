Kim Kardashian Shades Kendall Jenner In Kardashians Trailer With This Super-Subtle Reference!

Kim Kardashian isn’t afraid to roast her sisters!

We’ve been covering the jaw-dropping full trailer for season 3 of The Kardashians, of course. There’s a ton of drama packed into the teaser video, the full version of which Hulu released on Thursday morning. But there’s also some subtle funny stuff in the new look, too!

At one point in the trailer, the 42-year-old reality TV star can be seen wearing a t-shirt that pokes fun at younger sis Kendall Jenner‘s notable relationships with NBA stars.

Kim’s oversized shirt says “Kendall Starting Five” in big letters across the top, with a photo of the 27-year-old Kenny front-and-canter. She’s surrounded on the tee by her five famous hooper exes: Devin Booker, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson, and Kyle Kuzma.

LOLz!!

You can see the shirt for yourself, but you’ve got to look quick! It’s not on the screen for very long! Is it custom? Did she find it online and have to have it? Either way, it’s pretty hysterical!

Ch-ch-check it out at the 1:38 mark of the new trailer (below):

Amazing!

Eagle-eyed fans on social media began noticing Kim’s HIGHlarious shirt just hours after the trailer dropped on Hulu’s official YouTube account on Thursday morning. And yes, the shirt is available right now for $20 over on Etsy (HERE) if you’re looking to score one for yourself!

As for TikTok and Twitter reactions, KarJenner followers had a field day with the funny reveal. Here are just a few of the many takes on Kim rocking the “Kendall Starting Five” tee (below):

“Whether you love or hate Kim, I love the fact that she’s wearing this shirt on television. This is hilarious and I want one.” “Screaming at the Kendall Starting Five tee popping up in their new trailer” “That is the most older sibling thing I have ever seen.” “She’s been married and divorced 3 times. Her and her giant ass need to sit down.” “She is a legend for this lmao” “Kendall needs to wear one for Kim but idk if there’s enough room lol”

That last comment is so true. Maybe she could get a full hoodie made with enough real estate! LOLz!

We do have one question, tho: how does Bad Bunny feel about this t-shirt?? Does he have a sense of humor about his gal’s past? We’d love to know…

