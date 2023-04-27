Kim Kardashian Teases Met Gala Prep After Those Rumors She Wasn't Invited!

Kim Kardashian is doing whatever it takes to secure her spot at this year’s Met Gala!

On Wednesday, the model shared a series of snapshots of her preparing for the famous fashion event… all with a very special helper! The star dished:

“Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris. We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met.”

If you don’t know, Choupette is the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld‘s beloved cat. This year’s gala theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, in honor of the German creative, who worked for Chanel, Fendi, Balmain, and other fashion houses before he passed in 2019.

While Kimmy Kakes was bragging about her feline date, we can’t say the cat looked as thrilled to be meeting her! Ch-ch-check out the pics!

Fans were quick to react to the photos, teasing:

“That cat is big time frowning lmfao” “She didn’t even pet Choupette once” “Choupette feels ur cat-hating energy”

LOLz!

Others suggested the cat reminded them of Kim’s late Persian kitten, Mercy, whom she gifted to her assistant months before Mercy died in 2012. Aw! Then one person theorized maybe Kim was teasing her date to the event:

“Kim Kardashian really went from being a plus one to the Met, from going with Kanye [West], then Pete Davidson and now Choupette Lagerfeld?”

Can you imagine?! It’s not too far-fetched, though, considering the famous pet WAS invited to the gala — way before Kim confirmed her attendance, too! The kitty’s agent told the New York Post earlier this month that “she got the invitation,” and some insiders think she might enter “with a big entourage.” Could Kim somehow go from being uninvited to being in a special entourage with Karl’s cat? Maybe!

As you might know, there’s been a TON of drama about the Kardashian-Jenner family’s involvement in the Met Gala. Earlier this year, a report declared none of the family members were receiving an invitation to the Super Bowl of fashion! Pretty shocking!

Per Page Six at the time, the decision all came down to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who decided to limit the guest list for the May 1 festivities. It’s hard to know why she would do such a thing considering the Kar-Jenners are some of the most notable models out there, but maybe she didn’t like how much they dominated the headlines??

We mean, after the SKIMS founder wore (and damaged) Marilyn Monroe’s dress last year, she was embroiled in weeks of controversy over the dress and her extreme weight loss. Maybe the editor had enough! Though she seemed to have a swift change of heart because after The Kardashians star was said to be “unhappy” with the leaked news, it was revealed she would be attending. And now she’s sliding onto social media to confirm her appearance in just a few days! It’s unclear if any of her family members will also be walking the red carpet.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do U think Kim and Choupette will make an appearance together?!

