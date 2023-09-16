Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann’s Georgia Home In Pre-Foreclosure AGAIN!

The financial and divorce drama seems to never end with with Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann .

According to TMZ, online records show that their $3 million mansion in Georgia is pre-foreclosure once again. The pending sale date is listed as November 7. Although their home is not yet in foreclosure, it seems to be a matter of time as they have missed mortgage payments.

But fans who’ve been paying close attention to the Kim and Kroy situation saw this coming. The 38-year-old former football player revealed in docs filed last month that their financial struggles worsened, and they were unable to make their monthly mortgage payments. Things have been so bad Kroy claimed he had to sell his backpacks and other personal items to make ends meet. He asked Kim to sell her purses to help out, but she refused.

While The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has sold some bags, wigs, and other luxury belongings, Kroy said “none of the funds garnered from the sale of these items have gone towards the mortgage, or any other bills.” Therefore, he now is having an emergency hearing on September 27 to get authorization to sell their house as it could help their “significant debt.” Although Kim has insisted it was her idea to sell the home, the athlete says she has not been cooperating at all and that’s why he needs to head to court over the matter. If the judge does sign off on it, though, he only has a month to get the house sold — and that isn’t a lot of time. Kroy needs to cross his fingers and hope this place quickly gets snatched up!

Just when you thought this whole thing couldn’t get messier, huh?! Of course, this isn’t the first time the former couple have faced the threat of foreclosure. Back in February, their family property faced the same predicament and was initially going to be auctioned off the following month. However, they managed to avoid foreclosure and get the auction canceled through their payments. But now they are right back where they started.

While Kroy is dead set on selling their house, Kim on the other hand? Well, his attorney has a theory on what she may do to put a stop to the foreclosure of their home. Kroy’s lawyer Marlys A. Bergstrom told Us Weekly on Friday that she feels “Kim’s grand plan is to file for bankruptcy.” Whoa!

If the Bravolebrity filed for bankruptcy, Bergstrom explained that “a stay would be put on the foreclosure [of Kim and Kroy’s shared home in Alpharetta, Georgia] and again, the parties would be forced to live together, enveloped by all that toxicity for God knows how long.” Jeez. We bet Kroy dreads the thought of that happening. The lawyer noted that his team would “file an objection” to the request as “it is very likely that Kroy and Kim will come out with almost nothing” if their residence goes into foreclosure.

Of course, we don’t know if this is Kim’s plan. As Bergstrom said, it was just a “guess” as to what her legal strategy could be amid their financial struggles. But would this surprise anyone if she made this move?

