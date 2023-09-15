Kroy Biermann BLASTS Kim Zolciak For Allegedly Being 'Abusive' Toward Him IN FRONT OF Kids Amid Divorce!

Kroy Biermann isn’t backing down from this divorce.

The NFL star and his estranged wife Kim Zolciak are now embarking on their second round of divorce proceedings after briefly reconciling, and Kroy is laying it all out there. In a new filing submitted to the court on Thursday and obtained by Page Six, the athlete (yet again) requested a court-appointed guardian for the couple’s four minor children Kroy Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Specifically, he wants them to start investigating the Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s alleged behavior.

The Don’t Be Tardy alum claimed while he “attempts to shield the children from the negative fall-out” of the split, his ex-wife continues to direct “abusive, profane, and threat-laden language” at him with “little concern if the children are present.” Oof. That’s not good.

He also laid out his fears about Kim’s possible return to Real Housewives, insisting she will use her time on the show to “garner attention” by talking about the breakup — something he believes would be harmful to the kids’ “mental health.” Jeez.

That’s not all!

The 38-year-old also BLASTED the reality star for spending “little time at home” since the divorce, leaving him to primarily take care of the kiddos. Apparently, he’s “been picking up all the slack, cleaning the home, picking up after the children, and preparing their meals” ever since they had to “fire the nannies, chefs and housekeepers” amid their financial crisis. Hitting back at Kim’s statement in which she said they are “working on [their] marriage,” he described the breakup as “far from amicable.” Damn.

Doesn’t seem like anything’s going to get in the way of this second divorce. But if the first round was any indication, we bet Kim will be following this filing up with an explosive one of her own.

As we’ve seen, they like to fight fire with fire… so, buckle up! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

