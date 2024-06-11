King Charles Is SO Dumb! Taylor Swift Under Attack! Sabrina Carpenter Is The New It Girl! Plus, Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck, Donald Trump, Celine Dion, Sofia Richie, Denise Richards And MORE! | Perez Hilton Sorry, not sorry! Watch above! Enjoy! SHARE! Related Posts Princess Catherine Being Treated For Cancer In America? Man At Taylor Swift Show In Edinburgh Arrested For THIS Creepy Crime! Prince Louis Gives England's Soccer Team The FUNNIEST Advice Before Tournament! Real-Life 'Bogeyman' Burglar Found Hiding Under Little Boy's Bed -- And Wearing His Clothes! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jun 10, 2024 17:18pm PDT Share This Categories Anglophilia Daily Recap! King Charles Royals Royce Sabrina Carpenter Taylor Swift YouTube Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article