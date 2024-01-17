Summer House's Kory Keefer Breaks Silence On Breakup After Sam Feher's Red Flag Talk!

Kory Keefer is speaking out about his breakup with Sam Feher!

In case you missed it, the 26-year-old reality star confirmed she dumped Kory after more than a year of dating. The reason? He had too many red flags for her liking! During an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast on Tuesday, Sam took the first crack at explaining what happened. She first noted how his behavior on Season 3 of Winter House played a BIG role in their breakup.

Fans witnessed that he got very flirty with fellow cast members Malia White and Jordan Emanuel throughout the season — even though he and Sam were together. While the pair had not put an official label on their relationship when the cast filmed in March, we later learned they had agreed not to hook up with anyone else! So he never should have been pursuing the two women in the first place!

Kory did not get intimate with anyone in the house. However, he still crossed a boundary for Sam. As she put it, he gave a “completely false impression of how serious we were” to Malia and Jordan. And she only found out about his flirty behavior on Winter House when the show aired in December. Of course, that was months after they were officially boyfriend and girlfriend. Yikes…

Other factors went into her decision to end the relationship, too. Sam shared on the podcast that she realized that Kory “doesn’t love” her. Whenever she would say the L-word, she claimed he wouldn’t “say it back to her” and “never said it for the rest of the relationship.” Not only was that a red flag for her, but she knew it was time to get out of the relationship STAT!

Who could blame Sam for wanting to get out of the relationship? Kory clearly wasn’t as serious as she was about their romance from the beginning! But what does he have to say for himself about what went down? After Sam shared her story, Kory addressed the breakup for the first time hours later on Tuesday! He told Page Six while the former couple “connected” in certain ways, he knew they weren’t each other’s person at the end of the day:

“Sam and I connected on so many levels but I believe we just weren’t meant for each other, and that’s the hardest truth to admit.”

Despite breaking up, Kory stressed he has “nothing but positive things to say” about Sam and their romance:

“She is such a special lady. Honestly, she’s just a beautiful, wonderful, loving woman.”

As for the drama in Winter House? He acknowledged that he “hurt” Sam throughout their time together, especially when he flirted with Malia and Jordan. Kory continued:

“Navigating any relationship is difficult and doing it on tv and in the public eye is next level. But I take full responsibility for how I acted on ‘Winter House.’ It kills me to look back and see how my actions hurt Sam. I’m so sorry for that. I made this winter very very difficult for her.”

Did Kory think Sam would have been fine about his flirty behavior when she found out the truth of what happened? Seriously? Following their breakup, the 33-year-old told the outlet he has “been doing a lot of self-reflection” to “grow as a man.” Hmm. Ultimately, Kory is grateful for the time they got to spend together:

“We had some amazing memories that I will always cherish and I was just so blessed to have had the time with her.”

Hopefully, whatever sort of “self-reflection” Kory is doing can help him learn from his actions so he doesn’t pull this crap again on his next partner. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/YouTube]