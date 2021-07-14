Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Reportedly Got Engaged In Vegas!!

So remember when we reported on the speculation that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker might have walked down the aisle over the weekend?

Well, it turns out that may have been almost true — couple have reportedly gotten engaged!

On Wednesday, a source told The Sun that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said “yes” to her rocker boyfriend after he popped the question during a trip to Las Vegas for the big UFC fight over the weekend.

So not married just yet but still a major relationship milestone for Kourt and Travis! The insider close to the Blink-182 drummer also told the publication that the pair plan to marry some time later this year, saying:

“I think Travis has been planning the proposal for ages. They want to start their own family together — that is the bigger thing for them because they both have kids, but they want to bring the two families together.”

WOW!!!

ICYMI, fans originally were convinced that Kourtney got married to Travis just after seven months of dating when hairstylist Glen Coco posted a series of pics from their Sin City adventure along with the caption:

“NOWWW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas. There’s nothing like love AND a good time.”

Then, Alabama Barker added fuel to the fire when she reposted one of their Vegas snapshots to her Instagram Stories with the words:

“So happy for you guys.”

Based on the evidence, you cannot really blame people for running wild with the wedding rumors. But if this new report is accurate, Travis’ daughter was congratulating them, just for getting engaged!

Honestly, it comes as no surprise he was so quick to put a ring on it. Everyone has been practically waiting for the day — well except for Scott Disick!

Speaking of which…

Someone better check on Scott because we have to imagine how upset he’s feeling right about now! As you know, the supposed engagement comes years after Kourtney broke up with her baby daddy with whom she shares three children. It’s no secret the Talentless founder would’ve married his ex-girlfriend in a heartbeat but was always shut down by Kourtney for various reasons. A big point, the insider for The Sun says, was due to her Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian’s divorce:

“Kourt’s never been married, and for years, told [her ex] Scott she wasn’t interested because of her parent’s divorce. She actually turned down Scott a few times — but things with Travis are different. They’ve talked a lot about marriage and the future. She doesn’t want a ‘show wedding’ like her sisters, just a beautiful, intimate celebration where it’s about making a new family.”

What can we say, Scott? It just sounds like you weren’t the one for the future Mrs. Travis Barker! And now, Kourtney reportedly just wants to start her life and possibly a family with the musician:

“She wants to get to the baby part and feels like she’s finally got her happy fairytale ending and just wants it all to start immediately. Travis is just as excited, and very much on the same page.”

Congratulations to Kourtney and Travis! Reactions to their alleged engagement, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]