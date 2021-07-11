Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker French Kiss On Camera During UFC 264 Fight!

It is no secret that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker love to pack on the PDA. We mean, the overly-affectionate couple have been spotted making out practically everywhere: the beach, the desert, Disneyland. And now, we can add the UFC 264 match on Saturday to that extensive list!

When a camera panned to Kravis at one point, the pair lovingly looked into each other’s eyes before they started to engage in a kiss that involved tongue. We are talking a lot of tongue here and very little qualms about showing it to the world. Kourt and Travis even appeared to be laughing during the whole smooch and after! Ch-ch-check out the steamy french kiss (below):

Wow, they are certainly (and literally) hot and heavy right now!!

As you can see, both matched with black ensembles. Kourtney wore an asymmetrical low-cut top with low-rise leather pants, while Travis sported a white tee and leather jacket. Ahead of the event, the KUWTK alum also gave her followers on Instagram a sneak peek of the entire sexy look. Take a look at the outfit (below):

YESSS!!!

As you know, the duo has been attached at the hip ever since they started dating at the beginning of the year. Sources have even expressed how serious the relationship is, with one insider previously telling Entertainment Tonight they’ve talked about getting hitched someday:

“Getting engaged and married one day has definitely been a topic of conversation between Kourtney and Travis. Travis would absolutely love to tie the knot with Kourtney, but Kourtney hasn’t been sure that’s the step she wants to take in their relationship right now. She is extraordinarily happy and doesn’t feel the need or want the pressure of getting married. There are a lot of other factors that concern her if they were to take their relationship to that next level, one of them being Scott [Disick, her ex and father of her three children] and more importantly, her kids and what that adjustment would mean for them.”

They definitely seem happy — that’s for sure! And the kids are seemingly getting along with the Blink-182 drummer and his family just fine. Most recently, Travis even gifted Penelope a giant drum kit for her 9th birthday. Still, the source noted how it would take some time for everyone to get used to:

“It could be a lot to process, even though everyone sees that Kourtney is undeniably in love with Travis. Kourtney sees herself loving this moment and is just taking everything one day at a time and enjoying their time together.”

To be honest, an engagement might be easier to process than watching them heavily making out for the public! Just saying!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN, Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram, UFC Europe/Twitter]