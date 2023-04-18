Kristen Doute Calls Out Billie Lee For Hanging With Tom Sandoval After Supporting Ariana -- And Billie Claps Back!

Kristen Doute has made it clear she’s team Ariana Madix — but which team is Billie Lee on??

Things are continuing to boil over in the Scandoval, guys, and it’s getting hot in here! After Raquel Leviss reportedly checked into a mental care facility following her affair with Tom Sandoval being exposed, he’s apparently doing just fine! On Friday, according to PageSix, the TomTom co-founder was spotted out and about in El Lay with none other than his former Vanderpump Rules co-star Billie Lee. Has he found himself an ally??

Tom’s reps did not respond to request for comment, and Billie herself had no comment on the evening either. But things took a turn for the shady when self-proclaimed “#TeamAriana” leader Kristen commented on a post which showcased pics of the pair. Adding an unamused emoji, the 40-year-old ex of the former SUR bartender wrote on Sunday:

“ as she cried at Ariana’s house days after Ari found out… smh”

Snap!

So whose side is Billie taking in this?? She cried with Ariana but then went and spent a night out with Tom? Well, according to screengrabs caught by a fan account on Monday, she can ride for BOTH teams?! Clapping back at Kristen’s comment, Billie wrote:

“Ya I was crying because they BOTH are my family! It was sad and still is! What were you doing while I was crying!? Literally taking selfies with everyone including Ariana! Like who does that?! It felt like a funeral and you were taking selfies! Read the room! You’re [sic] friendship is fake and performative.”

Ooooookay!

Not only that — apparently the 39-year-old former VPR personality is still commenting on Ariana’s posts! In the 37-year-old’s comments under her Instagram post from the weekend, Billie wrote:

“It’s your happiness shining through for me”

Ch-ch-check out the post in question (below):

It seems like Ariana was much too busy to care about this, though, as she was attending Coachella over the weekend — and she was hinting around in her posts she might’ve already moved on from the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-founder! She was spotted with her co-stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies at the Celsius Oasis Vibe launch party on Friday night — then on Saturday she took to her Stories and posted a snap of herself holding hands with an unidentified man. Later, he was again spotted while hanging out in the background of her glam session in preparation to go out at the venue — and we were quick to get confirmation the mystery hunk is none other than her personal trainer Daniel Wai.

It’s definitely not something they’re hiding, either! Daniel shared some footage of his own on Saturday night which showed the duo dancing in the crowd at Coachella and even posing for a sweet selfie while wrapped in each other’s arms. Maybe it’s just a friendly hang, but it looked pretty cozy. Either way, love it! She ain’t got no one to answer to! Some other folks tho…

