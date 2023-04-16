Did Ariana Madix Just Soft-Launch A New Man At Coachella??

It’s giving soft-launch!

Ariana Madix is very clearly living well out at Coachella this weekend. The 37-year-old Vanderpump Rules star is coming off a terrible time dealing with her now-ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval‘s months-long affair with Raquel Leviss after it first broke weeks ago. But she’s doing her best to move on publicly, and over the weekend, she popped up at the desert music fest!!

According to social media posts and multiple news reports, Madix was with VPR co-stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies at the Celsius Oasis Vibe launch party on Friday night. Ariana was in close quarters with a mystery man at the time, too. And immediately, fans and followers started wondering who the lucky guy might be.

Then, on Saturday, some confirmation! The Bravo-lebrity took to her Instagram Stories throughout the morning with a ton of shots of her prepping for Day 2 of the fest. At one point, the Florida native showed a snap of herself holding hands with this unidentified man. Later, he was again spotted while hanging out in the background of Madix’s glam session in preparation to go out at the venue. And the hunky beau even walked by later on while a makeup artist was carefully crafting a gemstone look to Ariana’s face!!

So who is this dude then?? Well, according to Us Weekly, it appears Ariana’s mystery man is personal trainer Daniel Wai. He shared some Coachella footage of his own on Saturday night which showed the duo dancing in the crowd and even posing for a sweet selfie while wrapped in each other’s arms. Awww!

Ariana’s longtime pal Logan Cochran also shared a video clip to his IG Stories on Saturday night. In that one, he called the reality TV veteran “my happy lil babushka” while showing her and Wai getting cozy during the Day 2 concert!

Wai is a legit bad-ass, too, as you can see (below):

TikTok users have been all over the news already, as well. One commented about how Ariana had “soft-launched” a new man and used the weekend out in the desert to showcase her fresh romantic move:

“Breaking News: Four minutes ago, Ariana soft-launched a new man at Coachella. I know we all had it up to here with Sandoval drama but yesterday … this is a different man. There we have it, she is moving on.”

Plus, an insider spoke to Us Weekly about Ariana’s apparent chemistry with Wai and her general activities out in Indio this weekend.

That eyewitness claimed Ariana had been “holding hands and skipping” on her way to events, activations, and more as she enjoyed her getaway:

“Ariana looked happy and confident as she checked out the [Celsius] activations with Scheana and Brock. Ariana was seated in a private lounge area laughing with her friends and seemed unbothered.”

Clearly, she continues to live her best life after the Sandoval split. We love this for her!

