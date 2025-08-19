Kristin Cavallari Is 'Really Sad' She's Not Getting Any Action After Mark Estes Split!

Kristin Cavallari is having a dry spell!



During Tuesday’s episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, the 38-year-old reality star opened up about how her love life has been on pause this year — months after she broke up with Mark Estes. While reflecting on her friendship with celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson, Kristin shared that she finds a lot of what she needs from her longtime pal, which is why she hasn’t dated much:

“I really am able to get a lot from Justin, which, hey, maybe that’s why I haven’t felt the need to settle or make a man work because I’m gained a lot from Justin that I would need from a man.”

Related: Kristin Cavallari Is Now DONE With Reality TV — Despite Recent Return!

The only thing missing is… sex. She hasn’t gotten any action lately! She went from having some of the best sex of her life to now nothing! And that is making her a bit “sad!” She continued:

“Other than sex, obviously, which we won’t even go there ‘cause the lack of that is, that’s really sad. I haven’t been dating this year, you guys. I haven’t been dating. I did just go on a date, and it was a great date and it was a really great first date back in the game … but I am kind of back out there, not back out there. I went on one date. But I was excited to go on a date.”

While Kristin is ready to put herself out there now, she added:

“I’ve needed this year to kind of just focus on myself.”

There’s nothing wrong with taking a break from dating and prioritizing yourself! But it sounds like Kristin is ready to get back into the dating scene and get some! LOLz! Watch her new podcast episode (below):

Reactions?? Tell us (below)!

[Image via Mark Estes/Instagram, Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari/YouTube]