Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Where Taylor Swift & Blake Lively's Friendship Stands Today After Falling Out! Taylor Swift Celebrates Announcing The Life Of A Showgirl With Besties! Her Night Out In NYC! Nicola Peltz’s Pal Goes After Brooklyn Beckham’s ‘Toxic’ Family! WOW! Taylor Swift Admits To Having This ACTUAL Obsession! Will Taylor Swift's New Album Take Shots At Former BFF Blake Lively?? Sources Say...  Selena Gomez Shares Hilarious Way She Became BFFs With Taylor Swift! Meghan Markle Shares Glimpse Into ‘Beautiful’ 44th Birthday Dinner With Prince Harry & Friends! LOOK!  Donald Trump Gave Prince Andrew 'A List Of Masseuses' After Gross Convo, Claims Book Alix Earle Seemingly Confirms Alex Cooper Feud -- And Says She Has 'So Much Information' To Spill! Meghan Markle's Ex-BFF Jessica Mulroney 'Regrets' Friendship As It Cast 'Dark Cloud' Over Her Life & Doomed Marriage! Bryan Kohberger Spared Roommate Who Saw Him During Killing Spree -- Prosecutor Finally Explains Why Donald Trump Admitted He Knew Epstein 'Stole' 16-Year-Old Virginia Giuffre But Did Nothing -- Now Her Shocked Family Want Answers!

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Is 'Really Sad' She's Not Getting Any Action After Mark Estes Split!

Kristin Cavallari's Really 'Sad' About Dry Spell After Mark Estes Split!

Kristin Cavallari is having a dry spell!

During Tuesday’s episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, the 38-year-old reality star opened up about how her love life has been on pause this year — months after she broke up with Mark Estes. While reflecting on her friendship with celebrity hairstylist Justin Anderson, Kristin shared that she finds a lot of what she needs from her longtime pal, which is why she hasn’t dated much:

“I really am able to get a lot from Justin, which, hey, maybe that’s why I haven’t felt the need to settle or make a man work because I’m gained a lot from Justin that I would need from a man.”

Related: Kristin Cavallari Is Now DONE With Reality TV — Despite Recent Return!

The only thing missing is… sex. She hasn’t gotten any action lately! She went from having some of the best sex of her life to now nothing! And that is making her a bit “sad!” She continued:

“Other than sex, obviously, which we won’t even go there ‘cause the lack of that is, that’s really sad. I haven’t been dating this year, you guys. I haven’t been dating. I did just go on a date, and it was a great date and it was a really great first date back in the game … but I am kind of back out there, not back out there. I went on one date. But I was excited to go on a date.”

While Kristin is ready to put herself out there now, she added:

“I’ve needed this year to kind of just focus on myself.”

There’s nothing wrong with taking a break from dating and prioritizing yourself! But it sounds like Kristin is ready to get back into the dating scene and get some! LOLz! Watch her new podcast episode (below):

Reactions?? Tell us (below)!

[Image via Mark Estes/Instagram, Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 19, 2025 13:30pm PDT

Share This