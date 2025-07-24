Kristin Cavallari Says She's Now DONE With Reality TV -- Despite Recent Return!

First she was in. And then she got out. And then she got back in. And now she’s out again!

Kristin Cavallari triumphantly returned to reality TV recently with her Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour sensation which aired back in June on E! News. But now that it’s over, KCav is DONE with reality television. Yes, done again, years after wrapping both her MTV days and her Very Cavallari run!

So, the Laguna Beach and Hills alum spoke about her future television plans (or lack thereof) during the newest episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast, which dropped on Tuesday. In it, the 38-year-old said she was “very happy” that the chaos of Honestly Cavallari is now behind her. And she’s not going to revisit it anytime soon! Or ever!

The proud momma slash podcaster started by explaining this about filming for Honestly Cavallari:

“As fun as it was, it was not normal for me anymore. Being on TV is not part of my normal life anymore. I’ve said it a thousand times about my previous shows, but there is a level of stress that comes with being on a TV show. There just is.”

See, that “level of stress” comes down to the chaos of filming a docuseries, which she obvi just got done doing. Well, basically, that ain’t for her anymore… even though she’d hinted not so long ago that it could be!

The Very Cavallari alum explained:

“It’s a lot. It’s funny, because right after I said that I would love to do another season — and I would love to do a podcast tour — but now that the dust has settled and I’ve taken a second, I actually don’t know that I want to do either one again. I think the show and the podcast tour were both so great. And the response to the show was amazing.”

But while Kristin went on to call the podcast tour/television series “incredible,” she also said she’s come to realize that isn’t going to happen again. She rationalized:

“I got what I needed from it personally [by] pushing myself out of my comfort zone and accomplishing my biggest fear in life. I just don’t feel like I need to do it again. The show was so good, and with the first season [working so well], I almost don’t want to put pressure on myself to have another really good season.”

And in the end, she’s got other things on her mind. Like, ya know, her children! And also her business Uncommon James. And the podcast on which she made all these remarks. Basically, Kristin has a LOT going on! Too much stuff to do more TV!

She summed it up:

“I just don’t think TV is for me anymore, is what I’ve realized. It’s just not. … I’m really happy having this podcast and Uncommon James — and that’s kind of it. My work-life balance is so good that I don’t think I want to rock the boat again. In a lot of ways, like, putting this out into the universe is finalizing that decision. But maybe subconsciously this is kind of what I want to do. I just don’t even want to do it again.”

Sounds pretty final to us!

What about U, Perezcious readers?! Thoughts? Reactions? Drop ’em in the comments (below)…

