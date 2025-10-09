Kylie Jenner's Bestie Stassie Karanikolaou Gets Butt Reduction After Revealing She Regrets Her BBL

Another butt lift bites the dust!

Kylie Jenner’s ride-or-die BFF Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou is pulling back the curtain (and pulling out some fat) on her plastic surgery past, and she is NOT holding back about going through with a butt reduction. The influencer and podcaster is now officially part of the BBL Regret Club, and she’s being admirably open about it!

Stassie took to TikTok on Tuesday from what looked like the plushest recovery center in El Lay to update her fans and followers about the butt reduction she just had done. That’s right, y’all — she pulled out the BBL and is starting over. And to that end, the influencer is trading in her once-famous booty for something a little more… manageable.

In the TikTok vid, Stassie said:

“Eating chicken tenders and french fries … my pain medicine just kicked in so I’m pretty comfortable.”

We love a girl who’s still got an appetite after surgery! While scarfing down some comfort food (iconic), Stassie didn’t shy away from spilling some serious tea about her newly-reduced rear end. She noted:

“From what I’ve seen, this ass looks nice, lifted and smaller. I’m so excited to be healed and to feel more comfortable in my skin.”

Let’s be real, Stassie’s booty was practically a character of its own. But now she’s dialing it back and leaning into feeling good over looking on trend!

Of course, social media can be a battlefield of opinions. And to that end, Stassie was smart enough to get ahead of the trolls. She wrapped her video like this:

“Be nice in the comments because I’m in pain and I’m just a girl.”

Honestly, it’s giving Gwen Stefani, but the post-op edition. And we’re here for it.

We weren’t the only ones, either! Here’s what a few fans had to say in the comments (below):

“See how vulnerable and open influencers are when people are NICE to them” “I think it’s nice when celebs are honest about their surgeries. Happy recovery!” “We need more content like this. Hope you feel better soon.”

Loves it!

Ch-ch-check out the video for yourself (below):

Wow!

Now, rewind to earlier this year on Stassie’s Better Half podcast when she addressed her very talked-about derrière. The social media speculation had been non-stop, and the follower comments relentless, but Stassie put it to rest once and for all. She said on that May podcast ep:

“[People always ask] what plastic surgery do I have, do I have ass implants, like, what’s the tea? I think it’s not a secret or something that I can physically hide at this point. Yes, I have a BBL. I moved fat around to my butt.”

She didn’t stop there. She also dropped a truth bomb that should be required listening:

“I felt just the pressure of the world that we live in and the trend of the times. Do not surgically alter your body for a trend at a time because just know that the trend is only going to be relevant for a little bit.”

Say it louder for the girls in the back!!!

Now, let’s see if this butt reduction wave catches on. Are we officially in the era of the “BBL Undo”? Is the pendulum swinging from snatched to subtle?

Reactions, y’all?? Theories on what it all means?! Drop your takes (below)!

