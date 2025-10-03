Kylie Jenner Takes On Paris Fashion Week While Posing In Panties!

Oooh la la! Kylie Jenner is giving a million dollars worth of glam in the City of Light!

The youngest KarJenner mogul is making headlines yet again — this time for sipping wine in her underwear while prepping for Paris Fashion Week, as one does when you’re worth nearly a gajillion and own the world’s attention span. LOLz!

The 28-year-old beauty boss served major looks (and even more skin) over on Instagram on Thursday. There, she casually posed in a barely-there lingerie set like a literal Vogue cover. We’re talking about a plunging push-up bralette and cheeky black panties that left little to the imagination. And in true Kylie fashion, she paired her near-nakedness with patent leather heels and a diamond earring stack that screamed, yes, I just woke up like this, try to keep up. Natch!!!

And let’s talk about that glam! Because this was no “rolled out of bed” situation. Her makeup was flawless. We’re talking hydrated, dewy skin, blushed and bronzed cheeks, eyeshadow that made her eyes look like they were kissed by angels on the Seine, and pink-lined lips to seal the deal. And what about her hair? Slicked back into a sculptural bun that deserves its own Louvre exhibit, of course. It was giving couture Barbie with a glass of Chardonnay, y’all!

But don’t think Kylie stopped at lingerie thirst traps. Ohhhh, no! The Life Of Kylie alum hit the town for the Tom Ford show in a sultry, strappy dress with a plunging neckline and loose silhouette that was barely hanging on. Paris: served.

And then (because one jaw-dropping look is never enough!) Kylie dropped a whole other bombshell of a fit at the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2026 show: all-over silver beading, fringe, asymmetrical hemline, and a neckline that could break the internet (sorry, Kim). Kylie posted not one but two videos flaunting the fit and twirling like a disco goddess. LOVES IT!!!

And where was Timothée Chalamet, y’all might be asking? Nowhere in sight. Kylie’s braving Paris solo, it would seem. But with this level of slayage going on, who TF needs a date when you are the main event?!

Ch-ch-check out a few highlights (below):

And you can see all the photos and videos for yourself HERE and HERE, as well as HERE, and also HERE.

Thoughts, y’all?! Share ’em (below)!

