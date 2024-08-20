Is Alicia Silverstone Ok?? Fans Freak Out After Actress Ate Poisonous Berries In Latest TikTok And Hasn't Posted Since!!

Is Alicia Silverstone still alive?!?!

We’re only, uh, half-serious with that question… we hope… after she posted a video across her TikTok and Instagram pages on Monday night in which she appeared to eat a VERY poisonous berry while openly wondering what it was and whether she should even be eating it after all! And at this point, considering she hasn’t posted anything since for hours now, we’re getting a little bit concerned!

Related: Passengers Complained About Plane As Scary ‘Old Wreck’ — A Day Later Everyone On Board Died

So, this all started on Monday evening, when the Clueless alum popped up with a video from the streets of London which had her openly wondering what in the heck these specific berries were that she found in someone’s garden. Rather than just look at them from afar, or even maybe just pick one up and touch it, tho… SHE ATE IT!

As you can see (below), even while admitting that she probably wasn’t supposed to eat the berries, she went and did it anyways while blissfully unaware that anything might possibly be the matter:

@aliciasilverstone What the heck is this!? I’m in England and can’t figure it out. ???? ♬ original sound – Alicia Silverstone

But here’s the thing… the berries in question are actually known as Jerusalem cherries. They are part of the Nightshade family, and they are very poisonous. Like, very poisonous When ingested in large amounts, they can LITERALLY BE FATAL to humans and pets alike! Even just eating one or two can make a human very, very sick!!

this tiktok of a confused alicia silverstone eating a fruit off a bush from someone’s front yard in london blissfully unaware that it’s actually a very poisonous form of deadly nightshade has absolutely killed me. she’s not posted since either rip girl you were great in clueless pic.twitter.com/ozdnL0RvC5 — joshua ???? (@joshcharles_21) August 20, 2024

As soon as Alicia posted the clip on TikTok and IG, fans rushed into the comments and informed her what she was holding (and eating). Many also begged her NOT to put those Jerusalem cherries in her mouth, which is smart advice. And some asked why a person would eat anything off the street if they didn’t know what it was! Which is pretty much what we were thinking!

Ch-ch-check out some of the responses (below):

“Jerusalem Cherry… They are poisonous” “OMG NO!! Jerusalem Cherry very poisonous in the Nightshade family. Hope you are ok” “We eating stuff off the street bushes?” “Why would ANYONE eat random, unknown things from the street?!?” “eating random stuff from bushes when you don’t know what it is, is a level of non anxiety that I can only aspire to.” “can someone tag me when we know she’s OK” “Why in the world would you eat something that you don’t know what it is?” “Imagine looking into your front yard and seeing Alicia Silverstone munching your garden.” “Ma’am please post again, we can’t be left clueless and need to know you’re ok” “WOMAN! UPDATE US. ARE YOU ALIVE AND WELL!?!” “She’s clearly clueless…”

Oof.

Alicia, girl, what the hell are you doing?!?! And like we said, as of Tuesday morning, she still hasn’t posted on any of her socials since making that initial berries video. So fans still don’t know if she’s actually, ya know, safe and sound. Or even alive at all. WTF!!!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Alicia Silverstone/TikTok]